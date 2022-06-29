Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations, Putin says

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow calls for boosting cooperation between the five Caspian nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a summit of five Caspian nations in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Wednesday.

"Russia has consistently called for boosting partnership relations between the five Caspian nations in the fields of politics, security, economy and environmental protection, as well as on many humanitarian aspects," he pointed out.

Putin was confident that strict adherence to the principles of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea would guarantee the region’s prosperity. According to the Russian president, the five Caspian nations are responsible for preserving the Caspian Sea and ensuring sustainable regional development.

The Caspian Five includes Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.