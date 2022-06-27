Ukrainian forces spread rumors of Russian chemical attack to cause panic in Lisichansk

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. The remaining Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lisichansk seek to intimidate local residents by false rumors of Russia’s use of chemical weapons and urge them to evacuate to the territory under Kiev’s control, LPR Interior Minister Aide Vitaly Kisilyov told TASS Monday.

"Ukrainian forces roll around town with a megaphone and call on the locals to quickly evacuate. Allegedly, Russia is going to use some kind of chemical weapon like chlorine, and that everyone could be poisoned there," he said.

According to the official, Ukrainian forces do that in order to escape the city, surrounded by the joint forces, hiding in a flow of civilians.

"They do it to create a mass hysteria, so that all these people rushed towards Kramatorsk, Seversk, Slavyansk - doesn’t matter where, but towards their side [under Ukrainian control]. And, meanwhile to change into civilian clothes, female dresses, blend in with the people and run away," Kisilyov explained.

The aide speculated that Kiev also seeks to evacuate high-ranking officials remaining in Lisichansk.

"We suspect that someone important is currently in Lisichansk and needs evacuation," he said.

Earlier, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said that joint LPR and Russian forces surrounded Lisichansk and squeeze the Ukrainian group while moving towards the center of the city.

On Sunday, a source close to LPR People’s Militia told TASS that several high-ranking Ukrainian Presidential Office figures are present in Lisichansk, and measures are being taken to detain them.