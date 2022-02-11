Berlin and Paris understand Russia's position on Ukrainian crisis

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. France and Germany are sympathetic to the position of the Russian Federation in the negotiations in the Normandy format on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said following the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format.

"Berlin and Paris are sympathetic to the demands, the positions that we stated today at the negotiation process - the political process must begin, in consultations, in discussions with representatives of Donbass," he said.

At the same time, Kozak believes that Western diplomatic activity had almost no effect on Ukraine's position "judging by the position they took today at the negotiations in the Normandy format," he concluded.

The previous talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries were held on January 26 in Paris. The first face-to-face meeting of representatives of all four countries in more than a year, held at the Elysee Palace, lasted 8.5 hours.