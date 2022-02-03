No specific date of Putin’s visit to Turkey announced yet, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. No specific date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey has been agreed yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"Indeed, Presidents [Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey] discussed some possible options in late February, or other dates," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

According to Peskov, both sides expressed their willingness to meet "as soon as the epidemiological situation and the schedules allowed." "There are no exact dates yet. But we hope that this will happen as soon as possible," the presidential spokesman said.

On January 26, Erdogan announced that he invited Putin to visit the republic. Besides, he expressed his desire to organize a "vis-a-vis" meeting between Putin and Zelensky, so that they could "continue their path on restoration of the atmosphere of peace."

Peskov confirmed that Putin accepted this invitation with gratitude. Meanwhile, he noted that Erdogan’s proposal only referred to bilateral contacts.

On Thursday, the Turkish leader expressed his hope that his Russian counterpart will arrive in Turkey after his trip to China. On February 4, Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.