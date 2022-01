MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said NATO's position in relation to the demands of the Russian Federation that the alliance doesn’t expand to the east is deceitful.

"The deceitfulness and duplicity of our Western colleagues in this matter is manifested to the maximum extent," he said. "It simply does not occur to anyone from the Western camp that someone else might have their own security interests".