Kremlin official to hold meeting on Ukraine with German, French political advisers

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak will hold talks with Normandy format German and French counterparts in Moscow on January 6, a source in the Kremlin administration told TASS on Monday.

"Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak will hold negotiations in Moscow on January 6 with Normandy format political advisers: Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner and Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne. The meeting will be held at the invitation of the Russian side," the source said.

German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said earlier on Monday that Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner would meet with his Russian and French counterparts this week, without specifying the date. He added that "the Ukrainian crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with the Solovyov-Live YouTube Channel in late December that Russia was ready to meet in the Normandy format, if its partners "stop playing the fool," substituting the efforts to force Kiev to fulfill the agreements with the desire just to discuss the progress of their implementation.