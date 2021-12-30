Putin-Biden call to boost Russian-US talks in Geneva on January 10, expert says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States that is set to take place on Thursday is primarily aimed at boosting the January 10 security guarantee talks between Moscow and Washington, Valdai International Discussion Club Research Director Fyodor Lukyanov told TASS.

"High-level impetus is needed ahead of the diplomatic negotiations. In fact, at this time, diplomacy fully depends on efforts at the top level. In the past, diplomats used to prepare an agenda, and then heads of state held meetings but now it’s vice versa: first heads of state reach some agreements and then diplomats make preparations," he pointed out.

According to the expert, since the United States did not reject Russia’s proposals on security guarantees right away, it means that Washington is willing to give a number of concessions. "Clearly, there is an array of positions that are unacceptable and will not be accepted, but this is what talks are for, they are meant to discuss the entire range of things and figure out where the parties can agree," the analyst went on to say. "Diplomacy is an art of maneuvers and exchanges. I think that it’s possible to achieve some result but it’s not guaranteed," Lukyanov added.

According to him, the United States cannot accept all of Russia’s proposals because it’s not appropriate for Biden "to engage in a conversation only on the Russian set of proposals." "He needs to make some proposals on his own part, and then negotiating skills will be what matters," Lukyanov emphasized.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are scheduled to hold a phone call at 11:30 pm Moscow time on Thursday. On January 10, Geneva will host Russian-US talks on security guarantees.