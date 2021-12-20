Putin expresses condolences to President of Philippines Duterte over deadly typhoon

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte over the tragic consequences inflicted by typhoon Rai, which killed about 375 people and injured at least 500.

"Please accept my sincere condolences in regard to the tragic consequences caused by the typhoon, which struck the central regions of your country," Putin said in his message to Duterte, published on the Kremlin’s official website.

"Russia sides with the grief of all those, who lost their relatives and close ones as a result of this disastrous natural calamity and hopes for the soonest recovery of the injured people," the Russian president said.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported on December 16 that typhoon Rai was formed in the western part of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the latest data provided by Rappler web portal, about 375 people were killed at least 500 were injured, while over 56 persons went missing as a result of the natural calamity in the country caused by the typhoon Rai last week.