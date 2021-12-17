Kremlin does not rule out contact between Putin, Musk

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes the Russian market will be of interest for CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors Elon Musk and contact with President Vladimir Putin is not excluded in such a case, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, the President is open to communication with foreign businessmen, entrepreneurs, visionaries; he regularly communicates with them," the Kremlin’s spokesman said, responding to a question whether Putin is interested in talking with Musk. The Russian leader "has regular, actually annual communication with businessmen - the French, the Germans, with those having a broad presence on the Russian market," he noted.

"Elon Musk does not have a presence on our market but we hope this market will also become interesting for him over time and then we do not exclude communications with the President," Peskov added.