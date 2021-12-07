Biden hopes to meet with Putin face to face in the future

SOCHI/WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has expressed hope to meet in person with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the future, according to video footage of the bilateral talks between both leaders that are being held on Tuesday in a videoconference format.

"Greetings, Mr. President," the Russian leader said with a smile and a wave. "Good to see you again," Biden said and also waved.

Having exchanged greetings, the leaders began their conversation. Biden was the first to talk, noting that he was happy to see his Russian colleague again and regretting that the two leaders weren’t able to meet up at the Group of 20 meeting this year. "I hope next time we meet we do it in person," Biden said with Putin responding in the affirmative.

The talks then continued behind closed doors. Both leaders are alone at their respective tables. The interpreting is consecutive. Putin is interacting with his US counterpart from his Sochi residence Bocharov Ruchey. A large television screen is mounted before the Russian president’s table.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, the interaction between Putin and Biden may be rather lengthy. According to him, the conversation will last as long as needed, such talks do not have a set duration. The talks are being conducted via a secure video link which is used for the first time. As the Kremlin stated earlier, the line was created "back during previous administrations" but was never used until now.

Today’s conversation of the two leaders is the fifth one since Biden assumed office. Earlier, both heads of state interacted three times over the phone and in person in Geneva in mid-June. Their private conversation lasted almost two hours and, according to both parties, was constructive. The Russia-US Geneva summit was the first one since 2018.