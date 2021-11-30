Russia advocates reciprocal nullification of all restrictions with US, says envoy

WASHINGTON, November 30. /TASS/. Russia advocates a complete and reciprocal nullification of all restrictions placed during the recent years, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday in Washington.

"We stand for an honest and respectful dialogue on all visa irritants. We believe that good will can help solve all the problems swiftly. The Russian Side advocates a complete and reciprocal nullification of all restrictions placed during the recent years. We urge Washington to return to compliance with international obligations with regard to diplomatic property and a practice of normal functioning of the diplomatic missions," the diplomat said. His answers to media questions were posted on the Facebook page of the Russian embassy in the US.

"Our proposals remain on the negotiating table," Antonov concluded.

The ambassador said in early November that it would be hardly possible to build normal relations between the two countries without settlement of those issues.

In response to anti-Russia sanctions declared by Washington in April and yet another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow has introduced a ban on hiring Russian and third-country citizens by the US embassy in Russia. The US embassy in Moscow announced that beginning on May 12, it would reduce consular services, including suspending the issuance of non-diplomatic visas. The issuance of visas to diplomats has also considerably slowed down. Since August 1, the US Embassy in Russia has been operating with a skeleton staff of 120 employees. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has pointed out that nothing prevented the US embassy from filling the quota of 455 diplomats with American employees.