MIPT hopes to continue cooperation with US institutions - Rector

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) looks forward to continue cooperation with universities and research institutes in the US after introduced export restrictions, the MIPT press service told TASS, citing Rector Dmitry Livanov.

"We are surprised by the decision of US authorities to introduce MIPT into the list of entities and individuals subjected to export sanctions," Livanov said. "We strongly hope that restrictions imposed on MIPT will not affect closed academic collaborations with US universities and research institutes, and MIP will be able to continue building up fruitful cooperation further on with leading world’s scientists and research centers to the benefit of global science development," the Rector added.

Earlier today, the US Department of Commerce included the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology into the list of legal entities alleged to be military end-users, according to the document posted on Wednesday in the database of the Federal Register.

Inclusion into this list anticipates introduction of export restrictions on the Institute.