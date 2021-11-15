Russian diplomat meets with US envoys for Afghanistan in Moscow — Council spokesman

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov held a meeting with Thomas West, US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin reported on Monday.
On Monday, during his Moscow trip, Thomas West also has a meeting with Russian presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov. During the meeting it is planned to discuss the situation in the state, as well as to compare approaches to the Afghan problem.