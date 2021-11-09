Russia objects against practice of adopting hasty resolutions by UNGA — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 9. /TASS/. Russia is convinced that the practice of hasty resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly is unjustified, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We note with regret the unjustified haste in adopting a General Assembly resolution when we are supposed to pass it already the day after tomorrow, skipping appropriate consultations and obviously in defiance of the goal of reaching consensus," he said. "We don’t think that the UN secretary general wanted to provoke a split among the member nations, to impose the will and vision of one group of nations, even an influential group, on others."

"Issues of sustainable development, climate change or human rights protection should be discussed first of all within specialized formats, which have necessary instruments and expertise, as well as a universal or broad representation of member countries, first of all within the General Assembly and the ECOSOC (UN Economic and Social Council - TASS)," he noted. "We have similar doubts concerning several concepts suggested in the secretary general’s new initiative Our Common Agenda, which demonstrates a tendency toward combining mandates, establishing structures duplicating the organization’s statutory bodies."

According to the Russian diplomat, it is fraught with decline in the organization’s efficiency. He also doubted the expediency of the approach geared to gradually equalize the status of member nations and non-state entities. "In this context, we call for a thorough discussion of certain elements of the reform agenda in the intergovernmental format," he added.