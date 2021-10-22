Russia, Bolivia against meddling in affairs of Latin American countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia and Bolivia favored the immediate cessation of interference into the internal affairs of Latin American countries, including Cuba and Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday at the press conference following negotiations with his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Mayta.

"[We] exchanged opinions over the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean," he said. "We spoke in favor of the immediate cessation of interfering in the internal affairs of countries in the region, including the cessation of the illegal trade, economic and financial blockade of Cuba, as well as the inadmissibility of Washington’s actions to undermine development processes in such countries as Venezuela and Nicaragua.".