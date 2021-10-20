Russia, Belarus approve 2022 military cooperation plan to bolster Union State security

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The plan of Russia-Belarus military cooperation approved for next year aims to strengthen the Union State’s security and includes 139 measures, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We have approved a plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2022 that includes 139 events in various areas of the joint defense activity," Russia’s defense chief said, summing up the results of a joint board meeting of the Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus.

The decisions adopted at the joint board meeting "are aimed at developing the defense ministries’ interaction and will contribute to strengthening the Union State’s military security," Shoigu stressed.

"Priority attention will be paid to the regional group of forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and to developing the integrated military designation systems," the defense chief said.

The Russian defense minister highlighted operational and combat training as a major area of bilateral military cooperation.

"This year, it culminated in the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise that brought together the military contingents of seven states. The armed forces of five countries were represented by observers. The results of this massive event confirmed the preparedness and capability of our armed forces to effectively cope with the tasks of ensuring the Union State’s military security," the Russian defense minister pointed out.