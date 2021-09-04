International Army Games have evolved into global event since 2015, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the excellent organization of the International Army Games 2021, the Kremlin said posting the message of greetings on Saturday.

"Having started in 2015, over the past time the Army Games have cemented their traditions and have transformed into a truly global event. Every year, they unite more and more service members from Russia and other states under their banners, providing them with a unique opportunity to showcase skills and proficiency, solidarity and the ability to competently and promptly solve crucial tasks," the message said.

The president pointed out that the number of participating teams had increased and the Games’ program had been enriched with a variety of substantive contests.

"I note with satisfaction that the Army Games - 2021 were held at a high organizational level and their ‘geography’ has expanded," Putin added.

The participants and visitors were able to see cutting-edge achievements of Russian and foreign defense industries on the sidelines of the Games, the president noted.

"I am convinced that the current Army Games will make a considerable contribution to the development of international military-technical cooperation with their rich professional, expert communication and promising business contacts," the president stressed.