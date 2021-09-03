Putin visits Angara launching site being constructed at Vostochny Cosmodrome

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin examined the progress of the second construction batch of the Vostochny Cosmodrome Friday. The head of state arrived to the Amur Region Friday evening after participating in the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin examined the command center and the launching site for Angara rockets.

Vostochny is the first Russian civilian cosmodrome. It is located in the Amur Region near the city of Tsiolkovsky. The President signed the order on construction of the cosmodrome in 2007. The first construction batch included the launching complex for Soyuz-2 carrier rockets. The second batch includes the launching table for Angara-A5 rockets and the accompanying infrastructure. The second batch is expected to be complete in late 2022. Angara’s first flight is planned for 2023.