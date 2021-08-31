Lavrov assures that US does not believe disagreements with Russia will result in war

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Western countries, including the United States, do not even deem it possible that disagreements with Russia could result in a "hot war," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"That does not mean that our Western counterparts, including the United States, will not continue to plot against us. <…> I have no doubt that none of them, no-nonsense politicians, even assumes that all this could result in a hot war," he said at a meeting with representatives of Russia’s national and cultural associations.

"A world war is unacceptable, any sober-minded politician understands that, of course," the top diplomat emphasized.

However, no one can guarantee that new regional or intrastate conflicts will not emerge, he added.