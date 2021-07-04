Kremlin slams Kiev’s attempts to view Russia as party to Donbass conflict

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is trying to erode the Minsk agreements and represent Russia as a party to the conflict in Donbass, which is absolutely unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The key problem is that Ukraine is not willing to comply with the Minsk agreements <…> and is consistently trying to erode the importance of the Minsk agreements, saying that they need to be replaced and these Minsk agreements are unviable," Peskov said.

Ukraine also continues its attempts to view Russia as a party to the Donbass conflict, "which absolutely has nothing to do with reality." "This is unacceptable for us and for other members of the [Normandy] Quartet," Peskov stressed.