Poland to confront security costs if it becomes 'frontline state’ — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the idea that Poland is aware of the costs of obtaining the status of a ‘frontline state’, including those that will affect its own security, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS, while commenting on US plans for moving part of its forces from Germany to Poland.

"Apparently, one should proceed from the understanding that if Warsaw wishes to intentionally position itself in the capacity of a frontline state by accommodating foreign forces on a permanent basis, it is apparently aware of all related costs, including those that concern its own security," Grushko said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Wednesday US President Donald Trump said that the United States would relocate part of its forces from Germany to Poland. Trump also said that Washington hoped to have a good relationship with Moscow despite the troop redeployment plans. Earlier, the US leader said that Washington would reduce its military contingent in Germany to 25,000, if Berlin refused to pay for their accommodation and to increase defense spending in accordance within agreements within NATO. Currently Germany accommodates 52,000 US troops.

Poland and the United States have been discussing an increase in US military presence in Poland since the autumn of 2018, when the initiative of creating ‘Fort Trump’ was first mentioned during Duda’s visit to Washington. According to different sources an estimated 4,500 to 5,000 US troops are stationed in Poland at the moment.