Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'

BELGRADE, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson was a breath of fresh air in a world otherwise gripped by censorship, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said, noting that she expects the journalist to visit the country in mid-2024.

"I congratulate him for bravely conducting a really phenomenal interview with the Russian president, because in today's world, I would say censorship is everywhere," the Tanjug news agency quoted Brnabic as saying. "This is certainly a major event that shows he is a great journalist. I am looking forward to him coming to Serbia."

"He knows a lot about Serbia. He said that he plans to come to Serbia in the middle of this year and that he has great respect and appreciation for President Aleksandar Vucic," the prime minister said.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO and the West in general. The journalist previously said that last year he had already tried to conduct an interview with the Russian leader, but was banned from doing so by the US authorities.