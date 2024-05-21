RTS, MOEX indices fall by 0.4-1.15% on Tuesday

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 1.15% to 3,428.38 points and the RTS index fell by 0.4% to 1,199.26 points at the end of the trading session on Tuesday.

The yuan exchange rate decreased by 0.76% to 12.40 rubles, the dollar - by 0.73% to 90.09 rubles, the euro - by 0.74% to 97.9 rubles.

"The Russian stock market finished the trading session in the red against the backdrop of negative corporate news and falling commodity prices," Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova said.

"One of the causes of the negative dynamics was the decline in Gazprom shares following dividend news, according to investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.