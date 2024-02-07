Zvezda shipyard floats overhauled Ikrutsk nuclear submarine

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Zvezda Shipyard in the Far East has floated the Irkutsk nuclear submarine of project 949AM of the Pacific fleet, which it overhauled and upgraded, a defense industry source told TASS.

"The modernization continues at the berth," he said adding the submarine was floated in 2023.

TASS has no official confirmation of the report.

The upgraded Irkutsk will carry over 30 hypersonic Zircon missiles and over 30 Phisik-2 torpedoes.

The return to the Navy has been three times postponed. The latest deadline was in 2022. The Irkutsk joined the Navy in 1988. She has been in reserve since 1997.