Kremlin: Putin did not offer Lukashenko to create "super state" of Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not offer his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to create a "super state" between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"No, it is not true," he said when asked about reliability of Bloomberg’s Wednesday article alleging that Putin had made such a proposal to Lukashenko.

Lukashenko had already dubbed as "small talk" the rumors about uniting the two countries to form one state. He reiterated that "there has never been even an idea or a thought to do it." In the meantime, Vladimir Putin pointed out that there are no plans afoot, nor goals, nor grounds to unite Russia and Belarus.

Last March, Bloomberg reported about a potential merger of Russia and Belarus, which could allow Putin to stay in power after 2014. Peskov said at the time that "those free exercises have nothing to do with issues discussed at the Kremlin.".