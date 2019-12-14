No "momentous breakthrough" made at Normandy summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Paris summit of Normandy Four failed to achieve a crucial breakthrough, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

An excerpt from his interview with Russia’s Channel One was posted on the Telegram channel of the Big Game program’s host on Saturday.

"Yes," Peskov said when asked if the Normandy Four talks had been resumed after a lengthy break.

"Was a momentous breakthrough made? No, it wasn't," he added.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of "all identified for all identified" by the yearend. The summit’s participants also called for a total and comprehensive ceasefire until the end of 2019 and agreed to support an accord within the framework of the Contact Group on the political settlement in eastern Ukraine on three additional sections of disengaging forces and weapons in the conflict area by the end of March 2020.