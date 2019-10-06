Moscow hopes talks between top Russian, US diplomats to boost bilateral dialogue

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will boost further a dialogue between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

"The talks between both ministers were sincere and open," Antonov said. "We hope that the meeting will give an additional impetus to our dialogue."

Lavrov and Pompeo met on September 27 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s session in New York. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described the talks as fruitful.