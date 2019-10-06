Russia speaks for increase of mutual exchanges with US in various spheres - ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Russia stands for reinvigoration of mutual exchanges of people with the United States in the business, cultural, scientific and other spheres, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

"We speak for an increase in the number of mutual exchanges of our citizens within the frames of business, personal, cultural, scientific, sports as well as family and friendly relations," Antonov said.