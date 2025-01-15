Oil spill in Krasnodar Region contained — monitoring data

SEVASTOPOL, January 15. /TASS/. Additional fuel leakage from the marooned tanker near the settlement of Taman in the Krasnodar Region has been contained and the spread of oil has been kept to a minimum, Sergey Stanichny, a specialist in remote research methods cooperating with Russia's Marine Rescue Service, told TASS.

Oil leakage from the stern of the tanker Volgoneft-239, located near the village of Taman, began last week. The vessel ran aground near the shore.

"There was some spillage, but we managed to encircle it with booms. We stopped [the spread of oil products]," Stanichny said.

On December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea. The Volgoneft-212 subsequently sank while the other ship ran aground. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea, much less than initially estimated.