Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. Bodies of civilians, with some of them having traces of torture, have been exhumed in the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a DPR lawmaker told TASS.

"Several dozens of bodies of civilians have been exhumed in Avdeyevka. It was an improvised burial site. The causes of death are different. Some had traces of torture," Sergey Prokopenko, first deputy speaker of the DPR’s parliament and coordinator of the ruling United Russia party’s humanitarian center in Avdeyevka, said.

According to Prokopenko, efforts are being made to identified the dead people and find their relatives.

Adviser to DPR’s head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS in late April that mass graves holding bodies of civilians with traces of torture had spotted in Avdeyevka during mine action works after the city was liberated by Russian forces.