FACTBOX: Bus crash in Udmurtia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Two people were killed while 22 others, including three children, were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Udmurtia, the regional Health Ministry's press service said.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the accident.

Circumstances of the accident

- A collision between a Lada Granta passenger car and a Setra bus occurred in the Votkinsky district of Russia’s Udmurtia near the village of Pikhtovka.

- The bus was going on the Izhevsk-Perm route. It was carrying 45 passengers.

- The preliminary cause of the accident is the departure of a passenger car on the oncoming lane, the Directorate for Traffic Safety reported.

- A man born in 1956 was driving the car.

- A man born in 1981 was driving the bus.

Killed and wounded

- According to the Health Ministry of the region, two people died as a result of the collision.

- 22 people, including three children, received injuries of various severity.

- The regional investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee said that the car’s driver died.

- Medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

The investigation

- An investigative inspection was organized under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers).