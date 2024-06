MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. Nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is being fully maintained despite the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Raduga substation.

"Measures to ensure nuclear safety are being fully implemented," the station said in its Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier that the infrastructure facilities of the NPP are powered down after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Raduga substation.