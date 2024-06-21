Ukrainian forces hit private houses, electrical transformer in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military has hit a frontline village in the Zaporozhye Region damaging several private houses and an electrical transformer, the local administration told TASS.

"As a result of a strike on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Ivanovka in the Kamensk-Dneprovsky district, several private houses and a transformer were damaged. There were no immediate reports about casualties. The strike caused a blackout in half of the village, but the exact number of customers is being specified," the administration told TASS.

The emergency services and energy teams will arrive at the scene as soon as the threat of a repeated attack is cleared.