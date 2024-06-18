One house burnt down, five were damaged in Ukraine’s drone attack on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. One single-family house burnt down and five more were damaged after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops attacked a single-family house in the village of Vergilevka with the use of a FPV drone. The house burnt down. A kamikaze drone flew into a single-family house in the village of Mokraya Orlovka and detonated, damaging the walls and breaking windows.

A drone exploded in the air in the village of Novostoyevka-Pervaya, damaging two neighboring houses. One more drone hit the roof of a single-family house in the city of Graivoron and another drone damaged a house and two passenger cars in the village of Golovchino.