Woman killed as man opens fire at enterprise in central Russia’s Ryazan

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A man opened fire at a metal-producing enterprise in the central Russian city of Ryazan, killing a woman, the press service of the prosecutor’s office in the Ryazan Region told TASS.

"The man fired at least three shots from a hunting smoothbore gun on the premises of the Ryazanmontazhzagotovka enterprise. A woman was killed and a man was wounded," the press service said.

It specified that the attacker went on a shooting rampage over a property dispute and a hostile feeling. The shooter, 66, was detained.

The investigative authorities have opened a criminal case.