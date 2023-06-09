Drone crashes near oil storage facility in west Russia’s Kursk — governor

KURSK, June 10. /TASS/. A drone crashed at an oil storage facility in the western Russian region of Kursk on Friday afternoon, causing no damage, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A drone fell in the oil storage facility area this afternoon. It crashed on the territory of the tank farm, causing no damage or destruction on the ground," Starovoit wrote.

Emergency services are working in the area, the situation is under control. On Monday, the Kursk governor said the armed forces of Ukraine had stepped up their drone attacks on the region’s territory over the past week.

The Kursk Region authorities have extended the high (yellow) terrorist alert level, introduced on February 4, for a period of enhanced measures for protecting and defending the region. On October 19, 2022, the region introduced a medium response level: identity checks in border areas have been tightened on individuals entering and exiting the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, and on all main highways. Measures to ensure the security of critical infrastructure and educational establishments have been enhanced. Luggage security checks at railway and bus stations have been tightened and city buses have been equipped with emergency buttons.

On May 19, the region prohibited flights of drones on its territory amid Ukrainian provocations.