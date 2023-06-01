Airplane with triggered control fault sensor makes emergency landing

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. An airplane en route from Ulyanovsk to Moscow with the activated steering control fault sensor has completed the emergency landing in the Sheremetyevo Airport, emergency functions told TASS.

"The airplane flying from Ulyanovsk to Moscow made the emergency landing in the Sheremetyevo [Airport]. The aircraft had steering control fault sensor triggered," a spokesperson said.

Emergency functions are working onsite. Nobody was injured, the spokesperson informed.

The pilot-in-command of the aircraft reported the autopilot failure, a spokesperson of the Rossiya Airline, the airplane owner, told TASS. "The crew made the decision to proceed to the destination airport. The alarm was announced corresponding to landing of an aircraft with a fault according to airport regulations. The airliner landed normally," the spokesperson added.