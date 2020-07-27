Terror suspect stashed weapons and ammo in garage in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A citizen of one of the Central Asian republics who was plotting a terrorist act in Moscow had a cache of weapons and ammunition in a garage in Khimki, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"He picked one of the abandoned garages in Khimki on Zhukovskogo Street where he made a cache. During the operative actions the law enforcement learned of this cache," the source said. He added that during the search of the garage area the alleged terrorist was stopped and then opened fire when asked to show his papers.

The source added that explosion threat in three residential buildings on Zelenaya Street which was reported anonymously on Sunday is not related to the operative actions of neutralizing the terrorist. Earlier, the law enforcement officials were searching for explosives in three residential buildings in Khimki, but the threat turned out to be a false alarm.

As the Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center reported on Monday, earlier in the Moscow Region a militant was eliminated who was planning mass shooting of people in Moscow and a departure to Syria to join terrorists. The suspect was apprehended near abandoned garages in Khimki. At the attempt to detain him and check his identity he opened fire on the law enforcement officials and was neutralized. The crime scene search revealed an AK-47 automated rifle, three loaded magazines, two F-1 grenades and one RGD grenade. The weapons and ammunition were in his bag which was searched by a bomb-sniffing dog.

During the raid of the rented apartment by the Investigative Committee evidence was found that the eliminated terrorist was linked to the emissaries of the international terrorist organization in Syria and was plotting mass shooting of citizens. A search of his possible accomplices is ongoing.