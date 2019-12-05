13 still unaccounted for after Odessa college fire — Ukrainian police

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. One person was killed, 29 injured and 13 remain unaccounted for after Wednesday’s fire at the economics, law and hospitality business college in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Ukrainian police said.

"Rescuers continue to tackle the blaze at the Odessa institute. The fire left one person dead, 13 people still remain unaccounted for. 29 people were injured," police press service quoted First Deputy Interior Minister Sergey Yarovoi as saying.

The fire in the college building broke out on Wednesday morning, when there were over 400 people inside. Eyewitnesses said that escaping the blaze, the students were jumping for their lives from the fourth-and fifth-storey windows. Emergency workers managed to evacuate and rescue 40 people.

The fire covering an area of 4,000 square meters was contained at about 14.00 Kiev time. Firefighting efforts are still in progress.

Police opened a criminal case into fire safety violations. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.