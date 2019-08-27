Hainan bracing for new tropical storm

SHANGHAI, August 27. /TASS/. The tropical storm dubbed Podul was formed on Tuesday in the northwestern Pacific. According to Hainan's meteorological service, the 12th tropical cyclone this season can reach the southeast coast of the island on August 30.

Now the storm is located about 460 km southeast of Manila. The wind speed within the atmospheric funnel now reaches 18 m/s. Podul moves northwest with a speed of about 30 km/h.

On August 28 the storm is expected to pass through the Philippine island of Luzon, and then to pass to the South China Sea and continue moving towards the Hainan Island. The provincial meteorological service warned that a tropical storm is gradually gaining strength and by August 30, by the time it reaches Hainan, the gusts of wind can reach 33 m/s.

The provincial authorities ordered the fishing vessels at sea to return to ports in potentially dangerous areas. The settlements on the island are taking all the necessary measures to minimize the potential damage from the storm.