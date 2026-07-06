Russia systematically building genuine technological sovereignty — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is systematically working to achieve genuine industrial independence, with an increasing number of pilot projects transitioning into serial production, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Innoprom plenary session.

"Russia is systematically building technological sovereignty and a truly independent industrial sector. And practically everywhere, we are seeing successful examples of pilot projects advancing to the stage of full-scale serial production ranging from power units for various applications to medical equipment," he said.

The premier noted the opening of a number of chemical industry plants in Bashkiria and in the Nizhny Novgorod and Samara Regions.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.