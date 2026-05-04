Avtovaz sales rise over 4% in April to 31,200 units

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Avtovaz’s sales in April 2026 increased by more than 4% year-on-year to reach 31,200 units, the company’s press service reported.

Compared with March 2026, Lada sales rose by more than 12%.

"A total of 31,172 vehicles were sold, which is more than 12% higher than the result for March 2026 and more than 4% above April 2025," Avtovaz said.

According to the company, Lada Granta remained the top-selling model with 11,500 units (+13% month-on-month). Sales of the Lada Iskra exceeded 3,000 units in a single month for the first time, reaching 3,200 vehicles. Lada Vesta sales totaled 6,100 units, Lada Largus — 2,600 units, and the Niva family — 7,200 vehicles.