Russian fish imports from Turkey gain 21% in 2M 2026

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian fish imports from Turkey surged by 21% in physical terms and by 17% in value terms to 10,000 metric tons worth $63 mln, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian fish imports from Turkey increased (year on year) by 21% in weight and by 17% in cash in January - February 2026 to 10,000 tons amounting to $63 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union calculated on the basis of data of the Turkish customs service," the association informed.

Frozen trout supplies surge by 60% in physical and by 40% in value terms to 7,000 metric tons ($43 mln). Chilled trout imports lost 40% in physical terms and 35% in money terms to 1,500 metric tons ($11 mln).

Frozen dorado supplies increased by 20% physically and by 55% in money value to 500 metric tons ($3 mln). Imports of frozen seabass grew by a factor of two in physical terms and threefold in money terms to 200 metric tons ($1.6 mln).

Imports of chilled dorado and seabass lost 15% and 10% in physical terms respectively but surged by 10% and by 30% in value terms to 200 metric tons ($2 mln) and 200 metric tons ($2.4 mln).

"The demand is growing for frozen fish, a more affordable product segment, in conditions when seabass and dorado prices are growing," the Fish Union said.