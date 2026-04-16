Russia's international reserves increased by $7.3 bln in a week to $774.8 bln

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of April 10, 2026, amounted to $774.8 bln, an increase of $7.3 bln in a week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on April 10, 2026, amounted to $774.8 bln, having increased by $7.3 bln, or 1.0%, over the week, mainly due to a positive revaluation," the statement said.

As of April 3, the reserves amounted to $767.5 bln.

The record level of Russia’s international reserves - $826.8 bln - was recorded on January 30.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of foreign currency funds, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and monetary gold. Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all operations related to the management of the central bank’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entities, organizations, or bodies acting on behalf of or at the instruction of the Bank of Russia, were prohibited.