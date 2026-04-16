Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was in positive territory at the start of the main trading session on Thursday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan moved into decline after rising at the beginning of trading.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were up 0.27% at 2,747.91 and 1,150.6 points, respectively. The yuan gained 1.3 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close to trade at 11.074 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,748.02 points (+0.28%), while the RTS index was at 1,150.65 points (+0.28%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 11.053 rubles (-0.75 kopecks).