Novatek reports gas production increase by 3.1% YOY in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Novatek increased natural gas production by 3.1% year on year to 22.03 bln cubic meters in January - March 2026, the Russian gas producer reported.

Total production of hydrocarbons edged up by 3.3% to 174.7 mln barrels of oil equivalent. Production of liquid hydrocarbons (gas condensate and oil) gained 4.2% to 3.62 mln metric tons, the gas producer said.

Total natural gas sales, including liquefied natural gas, lost 1% to 21.3 bln cubic meters, the company informed.

Hydrocarbon feedstock refining volumes declined, Novatek said. Processing of deethanized gas condensate dropped by 0.5% to 3.4 mln metric tons. Stable gas condensate processing tumbled 5.8% to 2 mln metric tons. Total sales of liquid hydrocarbons dropped by 6.3% to 4.2 mln metric tons.

The data constitute a preliminary estimate and can be revised after preparations of formal reporting statements, the company added.