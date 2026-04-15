New method to treat arm, leg spasticity introduced in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, April 15. /TASS/. A new method of treating arm and leg spasticity by using botulinum toxin injections under ultrasound control was introduced in the Arkhangelsk Region, Evgeniya Kiselyova, a neurologist and specialist in botulinum therapy at the Volosevich First City Clinical Hospital, told TASS.

Spasticity is a serious complication of spinal cord or brain diseases, which develops after strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal strokes, cerebral palsy and myelopathy. It develops in some 30-40% of patients within the first year after a stroke. Without medical assistance, spasticity causes musculoskeletal system changes and severe disability.

"The doctor needs to determine which muscle prevails in creating excessive spastic tension and to relax this particular muscle to improve the limbs functionality. Earlier, this technique was performed according to anatomical guidelines. Nowadays, we inject the drug under ultrasound navigation control. A neurologist looks at the device screen and inserts the injection needle into a specific muscle," the doctor said.

For every muscle, the doctor selects a certain dose of the drug. Doses may be quite high though safe for the body. After the injection, the muscle relaxes. The result appears after a few days and lasts for 3-4 months, when the manipulation may be repeated.

The method is used at the Arkhangelsk City Cardiology Center of the First City Clinical Hospital, where a specialist in botulinum therapy receives patients. "The limbs muscles are different, and every muscle requires appropriate drug doses to have them relax. By using this method, we improve the patient's rehabilitation, functional skills, self-service abilities or abilities to care for relatives," the First City Clinical Hospital's Deputy Chief Doctor Vitaly Saskin said.

Comprehensive treatment

Botulinum therapy requires further development of the affected limb - physical therapy and exercises to stretch the muscles in order to achieve a noticeable effect. The rehabilitation program includes physical therapy and in some cases electrical stimulation. Botulinum reduces spasticity and also relieves pain. The procedure is performed when the patient is hospitalized for 2-3 days.

The clinic now is establishing communication with local polyclinics so that doctors could identify such patients, direct them to a botulinum therapy specialist for treatment, the deputy chief doctor said. "We plan telemedicine counseling so that a clinic could send a patient with limited mobility or a patient living far away to a regional vascular center," he said.