Trump believes oil situation not to change course of his future talks in China

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The situation with oil will not make changes in the course of talks with China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-May in Beijing, US President Donald Trump said.

"I don't think it does. I mean, he's somebody that needs oil. We don't. He's somebody I get along with very well," Trump told Fox Business television.

The White House said in late March that the US leader will meet the Chinese president in Beijing on May 14-15. A return visit of Xi Jinping to the United States is expected later this year.