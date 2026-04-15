Russian fish exports to South Korea up 13% in money terms in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian exports of fish and seafood to the Republic of Korea declined annually by 7% in physical terms but gained 13% in cash to $253 mln, the Fish Union said.

"Russian exports of fish and seafood to the Republic of Korea in January - March 2026 declined (year on year) by 7% in terms of weight yet increased by 13% in cash to 71,000 metric tons worth $253 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union estimated on the basis of South Korean customs statistics data," the association said.

Exports of frozen pollack lost 20% in physical but moved down by 15% in value terms to 35,000 metric tons worth $39 mln. Deliveries of pollack fillet gained 40% in physical and 65% in value terms to 5,000 metric tons ($14 mln). Pollack surimi supplies increased by 5% in physical and by 20% in value terms to 3,500 metric tons ($9 mln).

Frozen Pacific herring deliveries added 5% physically and 25% in cash to 5,000 metric tons ($5 mln). Exports of frozen cod gain 15% in physical and 20% in money value to 2,000 metric tons ($9 mln).

Live crab supplies lost 5% in physical terms and stayed flat in value terms at 2,500 metric tons worth $80 mln. Exports of frozen crabs surged by 20% physically and by 55% in cash to 2,500 metric tons ($35 mln).