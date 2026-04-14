External power supply to ZNPP restored via single line — plant

MELITOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Specialists from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, together with the grid operator, have restored the facility’s external power supply via the high-voltage 330 kW power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which had previously been shut down by automatic protection, the press service reported.

"Specialists from the plant, together with representatives of the grid operator, have successfully restored the power supply scheme via the 330 kW Ferrosplavnaya-1 line. The supply of external power to the Zaporozhye NPP has been resumed at the required level," the statement said.

The backup diesel generators, which provide power for the plant’s internal needs, have been placed on standby. All systems are operating normally.

"Technological processes at the nuclear power plant are stable, and there are no violations of safety limits or conditions. Radiation levels at the industrial site, in the sanitary protection zone, and in the surveillance zone are normal. The operating personnel have the situation fully under control," the Zaporozhye NPP emphasized.